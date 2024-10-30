Raleigh police searching for suspect in connection with sexual assault of girl younger than 18

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an assault that happened near Peach Road Park.

Raleigh police said officers responded to calls about a sexual assault at 9:53 a.m. in the 900 block of Ileagnes Road near Peach Road Park.

Officers said a juvenile girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Authorities said additional patrols will be in the area.

Anyone who believes they may have information that identifies this subject is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers atwww.raleighcrimestoppers.organd click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.