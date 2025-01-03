Raleigh prepares for inauguration ceremonies amid heightened security

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The scaffolding is already being set up for the inauguration events next week for new Gov. Josh Stein and big crowds are expected.

In light of what happened this past week, though, law enforcement agencies are not taking any chances.

"Oftentimes if somebody has made their mind up that they are going to try to do something to bring that level of carnage and that level of damage and destruction and violence to a community, it takes everybody being vigilant on their part to try to help in and protect against that," said retired Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong.

And in downtown Raleigh, that means extra security heading into next weekend's inaugural festivities.

As the stage is set for the ceremonial swearing-in followed by a Fayetteville Street block party, you can expect vigilance from law enforcement officers.

"That's where we're scouring the Internet and social media and everything that's out there to see if there's any chatter or anything that's being talked about that, you know, raises our level of concern that somebody may be targeting a particular event or particular area," Armstrong explained.

Ahead of the inauguration, Raleigh Police did not go into tactics but did say that the recent attack in New Orleans and explosion in Las Vegas was taken into account. In a statement, RPD said they "consider and evaluate many factors, including events that have occurred elsewhere, as they make safety and staffing decisions."

The State Highway Patrol also told ABC11 "We are confident that our group's efforts to address the security of all attendees will be met and the planned events honoring our newly elected officials will be celebratory and safe for all."

The inauguration ceremony website is also telling people to make sure to bring clear bags and avoid bringing things such as weapons, drones, or flammable liquids.

Those events begin the morning of Jan. 11.