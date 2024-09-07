1 injured after shooting in McDonald's parking lot near NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wolf Alert issued an alert to NC State students for an off-campus shooting Saturday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in a McDonald's parking lot at Western Boulevard and Gorman Street.

University police received multiple reports of shots fired in this area.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital. ABC11 is working to learn their condition and whether or not they are a student.

Investigators said the shooter fled the scene in a white crossover-type vehicle away from campus.

No further information regarding the suspect's description was released.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561. Check back for updates.