RPD, Wake County Sheriff's Office searching for juvenile homicide suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department and Wake County Sheriff's Office are searching for a juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide.

Police said they were made aware that the suspect was seen at multiple Raleigh high schools in the last two days. Officers tried to find the suspect but were not able to find him.

Authorities said due to the nature of the charges and the immediate necessity to apprehend the suspect, they are asking for the public's help in finding Syncere Pigford.

Police said Pigford has an outstanding secure custody order for Murder.

Officials are urging anyone who has seen Pigford to call 911 immediately.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

