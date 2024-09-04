Brothers arraigned for murder of Serenity Spencer, the first Wendell homicide victim in 2024

Motive remains unclear in the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Wendell, but the two brothers accused of killing her are behind bars without bond.

Motive remains unclear in the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Wendell, but the two brothers accused of killing her are behind bars without bond.

Motive remains unclear in the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Wendell, but the two brothers accused of killing her are behind bars without bond.

Motive remains unclear in the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Wendell, but the two brothers accused of killing her are behind bars without bond.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Motive remains unclear in the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Wendell, but the two brothers accused of killing her are behind bars without bond.

Xavier Atkinson, 19, and Kahlil Atkinson, 18, were formally arraigned Wednesday in the Wake County Courthouse.

The two brothers are accused of killing Serenity Spencer on June 30 in the residential area of Hodge Road.

Spencer's death marked the first homicide of the year in Wendell.

Inside the courtroom Wednesday, a relative of the Atkinson brothers stood up during one of the hearings and questioned the judge. He asked if it was possible for the brothers to be issued a bond. The judge said bond would not be given on Class-A Felony in District Court.

The brothers' sister told ABC11 "my brothers are good kids" and the sister insisted they wouldn't commit the crime of which they're accused.

Court documents reveal the brothers were arrested in separate, unrelated crimes in the weeks after Spencer's death.

Xavier was arrested on July 7 on charges related to breaking into a tobacco and vape store in Raleigh.

Kahlil was arrested on July 11 for breaking and enter at the Bass Pro Shops in Garner.

Wake County investigators said the case against the brothers remains open and active.

Motive in Spencer's death is unclear and investigators have not released any details on what lead them to suspect the brothers' in the homicide.