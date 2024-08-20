3 teens charged with murder in July death of man found shot inside car, Raleigh Police say

According to RPD, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in July.

The Raleigh Police Department said Monday night that two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with murder.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on July 27 in the area of Highgate Place. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road. The man later died at a hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

