Shots fired on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh; investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday in the 5000 block of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.

Authorities are on the scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding this incident.

No arrests have been made. There is no active threat to the community, Raleigh police told ABC11.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.