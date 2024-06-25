  • Watch Now

Crash forces closure of eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Wade Avenue

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 8:58PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on Interstate 40 shutdown all eastbound lanes.

The crash happened near Wade Avenue.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and reported that four vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

Firetrucks and police cars have all five lanes of the interstate blocked as of 4:30 p.m. The backup stretched for miles.

At 5 p.m., first responders began diverting traffic off the interstate at Harrison Avenue

It remains unclear why first responders elected to close all eastbound lanes to traffic. An alert from NCDOT estimated that the road would not reopen until 8 p.m.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to learn more about the situation.

