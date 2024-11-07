Raleigh's Mayor-elect Janet Cowell lays out vision for future of the City of Oaks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Janet Cowell is still basking in her victory. She can add "Mayor-elect" to her lengthy resume, including Raleigh City Council, state senator, state treasurer, and President of Dix Park Conservancy.

"It's fun to win an election, and you get to hear from friends all over the country and supporters," said Cowell.

She said she is ready to serve the people in the City of Oaks.

"The Red Hat Amphitheater was a big issue in the most recent elections, and that project is moving forward. So I think you'll start seeing progress on the hotel complex convention center expansion," said Cowell.

Keith Roberts is new to the city and said he wants a pharmacy or supermarket within walking distance downtown.

"Some of those amenities are important. So that's a concern. And hopefully, the business community can address that and find more businesses," said Roberts.

Life-long Raleigh resident Sonny Hauser told ABC11 that housing is at the top of his list.

"Affordable housing for the people," said Sonny Hauser.

Cowell said she recognizes the shortage in units but she wants to be thoughtful in her approach. She does not want to ignore other factors that make a city safe.

"Pay, getting the right staffing, firefighters, having a responsive public safety unit for all the citizens of Raleigh, and also alternative response units for folks that may be suffering from substance abuse, mental illness, and those kinds of issues," said Cowell.

People like Hauser are optimistic.

"I hope it gets a little bit you know, a little bit better," he said.

Cowell said she is ready to collaborate and work hard with her fellow councilors to make sure Raleigh is a place of belonging and inclusion.

"A place of hopefully opportunity and prosperity," she said. "And a place that's going to remain a really great place for everybody to live."

Cowell will serve a two-year term as mayor. Her swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 2.