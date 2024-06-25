WATCH LIVE

Red Hat Amphitheater set to have record-breaking year

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 12:10PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater is set to have a record-breaking year.

The City of Raleigh reports the venue is set to see a record-breaking number of concerts this year.

About 51 concerts are on the books that's nearly triple the number when the venue first opened back in 2010.

Red Hat contributed $17.5 million in economic impact last year.

The amphitheater is slated to move a block south from its current location as part of the plans to expand the Raleigh Convention Center.

