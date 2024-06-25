Red Hat Amphitheater set to have record-breaking year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater is set to have a record-breaking year.
The City of Raleigh reports the venue is set to see a record-breaking number of concerts this year.
About 51 concerts are on the books that's nearly triple the number when the venue first opened back in 2010.
Red Hat contributed $17.5 million in economic impact last year.
The amphitheater is slated to move a block south from its current location as part of the plans to expand the Raleigh Convention Center.