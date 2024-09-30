Durham police to talk officer arrested for sexual assault | LIVE

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department (DPD) has announced the arrest of a former officer. The investigation started on August 21, 2024, when the department received a complaint from a community member regarding inappropriate conduct by Rayshawn Taylor who was an on-duty police officer when the allegations were made.

The DPD investigation revealed an apparent sexual assault that had occurred during the interaction between Taylor and a community member. DPD's Professional Standards Division opened an investigation and Taylor was placed on administrative duty hours after the incident was reported.

Taylor resigned employment with DPD effective immediately on August 22, before the completion of the internal investigation, DPD says.

How the arrest unfolded

Durham police also launched a criminal investigation into the allegations. Investigators from the Professional Standards Division notified the Durham County District Attorney's Office of the open investigation. DPD Investigators also contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) due to the nature of the allegations and the fact that Taylor was acting in his official capacity when the alleged incident occurred.

Durham County's District Attorney Satana Deberry notified DPD that, on August 30, she had also requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) open an investigation. DPD investigators worked alongside investigators from the two agencies.

Nearly a month after the investigations, on September 30, Durham Police obtained warrants against Taylor on state charges of First Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Servitude and Sexual Battery.

Taylor was arrested Monday morning in Mebane. A search warrant has been executed on his house.

Anyone with additional information about this case, or who believes they are a victim of inappropriate conduct by Taylor is asked to call Corporal I. Harton of the Special Victims Unit at 919-560-4440 ext. 29332.

The FBI is still investigating the case.

