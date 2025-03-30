24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Recall of Hot Honey Mustard Dressing at select Trader Joe's stores across country

Sunday, March 30, 2025 6:53PM
There is a recall for Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, the grocery store chain announced on Sunday.

Due to a labeling error, certain bottles may contain undeclared allergens, including peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat.

This dressing is sold only in AR, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MA, MD, NC, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, and VA.

If you purchased this item in one of the listed states and it has a "Use By 05/27/2025" date, Trader Joe's advises throwing it away or returning it to your local store for a full refund.

