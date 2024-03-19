It's official: 2nd Trader Joe's location coming to Raleigh

The new store will be in Brennan Station shopping center on Creedmoor Road in north Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's official: The Triangle is getting another Trader Joe's supermarket.

This one will be in Raleigh - the city's second Trader Joe's.

The popular shopping center is home to Margaux's Restaurant, Brigs Great Beginnings restaurant and several other businesses.

Trader Joe's is expected to open there sometime later this year.

This will be the fifth Trader Joe's in the Triangle.

