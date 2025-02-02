Western NC woman turns her backyard into hub for post-Helene community support

Alyssa Vigneault, the founder of nonprofit Rising Light Relief, said it all started with her wanting to take care of her neighbors.

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman in western North Carolina has turned her backyard into a distribution center.

Alyssa Vigneault, through her nonprofit Rising Light Relief, provides meals and assistance to vulnerable people in her community impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Over four months after the storm, the distribution center Vigneault runs out of her backyard in Bakersville has stayed busy. She has also stayed busy by coordinating volunteers and comforting those who come for supplies.

"Rising Light Relief started out with me just wanting to feed and take care of my neighbors," Vigneault told ABC affiliate WLOS.

Rising Light Relief also partners with World Central Kitchen to deliver hot meals in the surrounding area. That effort also started in days after the storm.

Vigneault is also active on the nonprofit's Facebook page, keeping her followers updated.

"I cannot even believe how blessed I've been in all of this," she said. "And it's the only reason I'm able to make it work is 'cause I forget to ask for help and other people show up and say we want to help the helper."

ABC13 WLOS' Gracee Mattiace contributed to this report.

