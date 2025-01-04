Video shows man body-slamming woman after apparent road rage incident in Massachusetts

"By the time that I realized I was in the air, and I thought to myself, 'I might die right now,'" said victim Hailea Soares.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. -- A Rhode Island man is under arrest after police said he body slammed a woman in an apparent case of road rage in Massachusetts Friday morning, WBZ reported.

The victim says it is a miracle that the situation was not worse.

She is in a lot of pain, but is also thankful to be home after being slammed to the ground in a disturbing video.

The apparent road rage attack, which happened in Attleboro, was so violent that Soares says it is a wonder that she is home from the hospital.

Police said a man is seen on cellphone video snatching the petite mom of two young kids out of her car, picking her up and then slamming her head-first on the ground.

"It was like a weird sensation I felt on my face, and I realized I was on the ground, and I rolled over, and there was blood dripping all over my hands," Soares said.

Pictures captured the brutal aftermath.

Soares suffered a very serious injury to her skull and eye socket. Her knee and foot are broken. She said she could not move them.

"All I could think was, I'm not going to be able to walk again. I can't even tend to my kids, I can't even walk up a staircase, I can't put my own sock on my foot," Soares said.

Investigators said the victim had just been in a fender bender with the suspect, Gladior Kwesiah.

"He was just being a jerk-off on the road," Soares said.

Soares said she accidentally hit his car from behind along Route 1 and Route 1A.

After the crash, witnesses say, Kwesiah banged on Soares' car and yanked her from it. That is when he grabbed her and threw her down on the pavement.

"I don't know if he was having a bad day. I don't know what that was, but if that's the type of person he is, I don't think he belongs in society with the rest of us," Soares said.

Given how Soares' day started, she is thankful she can see her 1-year-old and 8-year-old children again.

"Nothing really matters in life except the people you love that are close to you," Soares said.

The suspect faces several charges, including assault and battery. Soares is asking the community to pray for her to recover and for everybody to be kind to one another.

