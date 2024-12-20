Man charged with murder in Zebulon Thanksgiving Day shooting

The man's son says they were looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and now they have to plan a funeral.

The man's son says they were looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and now they have to plan a funeral.

The man's son says they were looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and now they have to plan a funeral.

The man's son says they were looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and now they have to plan a funeral.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zebulon Police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in a Thanksgiving Day murder.

Robert Cummings, 55, was shot and killed Nov. 28 just feet from his home on West Barbee Street near Primrose Place.

His son, Damain Cummings, previously told ABC11 that the house where his father's body was found belongs to his uncle and that the family believed the shooting happened after his father and uncle argued with a group of people outside the home overnight. He said investigators told him they think those people left, then came back and shot his father.

On Friday afternoon, officers arrested Jason Linwood Hedges, 43, at his home in the 200 block of Vance Street on a warrant for murder in connection with the shooting.

He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Zebulon PD said it believes the homicide was an isolated incident.

SEE ALSO | 1 person shot, killed at Zebulon convenience store

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.