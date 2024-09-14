Man dead after pickup truck crashes into his car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a pickup truck hit his car Friday night in Raleigh.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on New Bern Avenue.

Robert Traczewski, 65, was driving a 2005 Acura TL and stopped at a red light on Freedom Drive at the intersection of New Bern Avenue.

Investigators said a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 heading eastbound on New Bern steered off the roadway to the right before the intersection. It then drove up the culvert toward Freedom Drive and was airborne. The pickup truck then hit the driver's side of Traczewski's vehicle.

The pickup truck driver may have had a medical emergency, authorities said. It does not seem that impairment played a role in the crash.

Traczewski was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, Raleigh police said. The crash is under investigation.