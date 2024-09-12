Rocky Mount City Manager Keith Rogers resigns

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Rocky Mount announced the resignation of City Manager Keith Rogers on Thursday.

According to the Mayor's office, Rogers' resignation took effect on Sept. 10.

"I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," the office said in a release.

Rogers has been with the city since 2023. He previously served as the town manager in Dumfries, Virginia, in 2019.

The announcement comes less than a month after the city announced that Rogers' was taking administrative leave.

Peter Varney was sworn in as the city's interim city manager.

No other details were immediately released.