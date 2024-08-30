Rough first week of class for Durham Public Schools includes teacher paycheck issues

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis is on day 14 of the job, and he is already dealing with a slew of problems.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday wraps up the first week of traditional school, but it comes as districts across the region deal with a slew of problems.

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis is on day 14 of the job, and he is already dealing with concerned parents and staff. About two dozen parents and community members made it to the "Partners Against Crime District 1 Town Hall."

"I'm a very concerned parent. It's my first time coming," said Quonikita Bright. "Let me see how he will control everything and how everything will be planned out."

With three children in Durham Public Schools, Bright said she has had her share of issues. Lewis welcomed the chance to meet everyone.

"Schools can't do this work alone, and so that was one of the reasons I also wanted to come out to let them know that we need them on this journey," said Lewis.

He didn't shy away from any questions, like immediate issues with teacher pay. Some teachers were missing a few hundred dollars from their paychecks. Others didn't get one.

"You read about the stories coming in, and then once you get here, you learn even more things that we need to address," said Lewis. "Yes, there are some challenges that we are addressing."

ABC11 spoke with Micah Twietmeyer, director and board representative of the Durham Association of Educators. She said the issue seemed to have affected those who were renewing their licenses, getting one for the first time, or those who had a provisional license.

"We're feeling really, I'm feeling frustrated," Twietmeyer said. "I really feel terrible for these educators that are ending their first week of the traditional school year in this way."

Teachers had a variety of responses but overall were feeling discouraged about the hiccups in this process.

"Some of those individuals are being told that as early as tomorrow they'll receive the rest of their payment as a deposit. Other educators have been getting longer emails with an explanation of a timeline for them to make sure that their files are submitted and how long they will be receiving substitute pay instead of their license to pay and some timelines with regards to turning in those papers," said Twietmeyer.

Other issues in the district include bed bugs in laptops at Riverside High and lack of air conditioning. Lewis said he was motivated to get things on track.

"I'm really big on standard operating procedures and looking at the systems as a whole to address the immediate needs of our students, staff and families today," Lewis said.

The DAE told ABC11 that the school board has yet to approve this year's salary schedules, and that should be coming at the Sept. 12 school board meeting.