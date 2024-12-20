16-year-old in critical condition, 5 others taken to hospital after Roxboro chase

According to police, the chase stemmed from a stolen vehicle call.

According to police, the chase stemmed from a stolen vehicle call.

According to police, the chase stemmed from a stolen vehicle call.

According to police, the chase stemmed from a stolen vehicle call.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase in Roxboro ended with a 16-year-old in critical condition and six others in the hospital.

According to Roxboro police, 18-year-old Jamere Jones allegedly stole a 1999 Buick from a business on Leasburg Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police tried to block the car in a parking lot, but the driver was able to get away and that is when the chase started.

Speeds during the pursuit hit 60 mph in a 20-mph zone, before police say Jones ran a red light at the intersection of South Main Street and Madison Boulevard. The stolen vehicle was then hit by a passenger truck, and two other vehicles.

The crash trapped Jones and two sixteen-year-old passengers inside the vehicle.

Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Jones was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in stable condition.

One of the sixteen-year-old passengers is in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Jones has been charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony speed to elude arrest. Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police at 336-322-6072.

SEE ALSO: 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash of stolen car in Creedmoor leaves 9 injured

NCSHP: 18-year-old arrested after chase in Johnston County

