NCSHP: 18-year-old arrested after chase in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old was arrested after North Carolina State Highway Patrol said she led them on a chase in Johnston County.

On Wednesday at 9:33 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Dodge Charger for speeding on I-40 west near mile-marker 317.

The driver initially stopped before speeding away as the trooper walked back to the patrol vehicle, according to NCSHP.

The driver, Evelyn Diaz-Lopez, fled along I-40 west before taking the Cleveland Road exit. The suspect then sideswiped a vehicle near the intersection of Cleveland Road and NC-210. No one was injured.

The chase continued to US-70 near Smithfield where troopers lost sight of Diaz-Lopez's car.

Troopers looked in the surrounding area and found the vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General on West Market Street in Smithfield, where it had hit another parked vehicle.

Officers searched the area and within 45 minutes, located Diaz-Lopez within half a mile of the abandoned vehicle.

She was arrested and taken to the Johnston County Detention Center where she was charged with felony speed to elude arrest, reckless driving, and 2 counts of misdemeanor hit & run.

Diaz-Lopez was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

