Granville County high-speed chase ends in state trooper opening fire

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed police chase in Granville County led a state trooper to pull out a gun and open fire.

It all started Monday evening in Butner. According to Highway State Patrol, a trooper spotted someone in a white truck speeding on Central Avenue.

The trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver suddenly reversed and collided with the trooper's vehicle. NCHSP said the truck driver drove away, but moments later stopped and backed into the patrol car again.

The trooper then left the cruiser and fired several rounds into the back of the truck. The driver got away.

Chopper 11 was hovering over the damaged patrol vehicle, which was surrounded by law enforcement in the parking lot of Bethany Baptist Church in Person County.

The suspect has not yet been found, and there is currently no available information.

No one was injured in the encounter. So far, no arrests have been made.