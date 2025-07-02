Activists unveil new mobile recidivism reduction center in Raleigh

The non-profit has already reached 3,000 people across three cities in its first 70 days.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Activists have unveiled a new mobile recidivism reduction center, the second in Raleigh this year.

The non-profit has already reached 3,000 people across three cities in its first 70 days addressing a growing need and eliminating barriers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, more than 15,000 people are released from state prison each year.

Advocates say they face many hurdles in their community, including getting a driver's license, finding adequate housing, and getting a job.

Those challenges are why Kerwin Pittman launched Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services (RREPS).

Now the non-profit is taking its services on the road, launching their second mobile unit in 70 days.

It's designed to provide mental health support, education, housing assistance, and substance abuse treatment for those in need.

"The old model of building and they will come no longer works. So we have to bring these vital resources for reentry directly to the people that need them most. And so this is why we have the mobile recidivism reduction center versus having a brick-and-mortar location. We bring the services directly to people," said Pittman.

