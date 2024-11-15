1 injured after cars crash into Raleigh sports bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two cars crashed into a Raleigh restaurant on Thursday afternoon, leaving one person injured.

It happened at Rudino's Sports Corner at Edwards Mill Road and Duraleigh Road.

One man was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

One car landed in the patio area and the other at the rear of the building along a line of utility boxes.

Raleigh Police said weather may have been a factor in the incident. No charges have been filed and the case is still under investigation.