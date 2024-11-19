'Dangerous' Lenoir County shooting suspect Ryan Keith Everett arrested in Graham

LCSO said they continue to have a large police presence on U.S. 258 and Wheat Swamp Road.

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man deemed "extremely dangerous" to the community by Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers has been captured in Alamance County.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said that Ryan Keith Everett, 38, of La Grange, was arrested by police in Graham on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers had been looking for Everett since Thursday when he allegedly shot two people and stole two firearms during a robbery in Greene County.

Everett will be taken back to Lenoir County, where he will face two counts of attempted murder and six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Everett will also face multiple charges in Greene County and Wayne County.

A woman identified as Stacey Mitchell, who was said to be with Everett and reported missing by her family has not yet been found, the sheriff's office said.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.