Salemburg man, 1 other wanted in connection with reckless driving incident in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to identify two people involved in a reckless driving incident that happened in November.

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to identify two people involved in a reckless driving incident that happened in November.

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to identify two people involved in a reckless driving incident that happened in November.

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to identify two people involved in a reckless driving incident that happened in November.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to identify two people involved in a reckless driving incident that happened in November.

On Nov. 2, police said a Dodge Charger and a white Ford F-150 were seen performing burnouts and donuts in the middle of the intersection of Gillespie Street and Franklin Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said the white Ford F-150 was identified as a 2017 model with NC registration VCD 7396. It was traced to its registered owner 22-year-old Brandon Owen of Salemburg. He has an active warrant for his arrest on charges of Street Takeover, Careless and Reckless Driving, and Damage to Real Property.

ALSO SEE Cumberland County man charged with murder in October homicide case

The Dodge Charger is described as charcoal grey with two black racing stripes down the middle and black rims. At the time of the incident, police said the Charger had a temporary registration and is believed to frequent the downtown area during weekend nights.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.