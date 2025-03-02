Sampson County woman dies after car crashes into ditch

BONNETTSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was killed Saturday night in a single-car crash in Sampson County, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at SR 1233 and SR 1365.

State troopers said a 2012 Nissan Juke going south on SR 1233 failed to stop for a stop sign and ran off the roadway straight ahead and struck a ditch. The Nissan came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Patricia Gail Rich, 70, of the 400 block of Sampson Street in Clinton.

Rich was taken to Sampson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers said Rich was wearing a seat belt. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.