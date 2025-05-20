Sanford boot camp aims to turn inmates into entrepreneurs upon release

The event focused on helping prepare the inmates for life after lockup through small-business ownership.

The event focused on helping prepare the inmates for life after lockup through small-business ownership.

The event focused on helping prepare the inmates for life after lockup through small-business ownership.

The event focused on helping prepare the inmates for life after lockup through small-business ownership.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boot camp in Lee County was held Monday to help inmates transform into entrepreneurs.

Local businessman Brian Hamilton met with some of the men incarcerated at Sanford Correctional Center.

The event focused on helping prepare the inmates for life after lockup through small-business ownership.

Organizers said the event gives the men a chance to learn about customer service, accounting and entrepreneurship.

Brandon Lowery, founder of Royal Touch Mobile Detailing in Pittsboro -- and a second-chance entrepreneur himself - also spoke at the event.

Hamilton founded Inmates to Entrepreneurs more than 30 years ago with the goal of using entrepreneurship to reduce recidivism and provide financial stability for individuals after incarceration.

According to Inmate to Entrepreneurs, every year, more than 600,000 people leave prison and seek employment at rates higher than the general population, but are half as likely to get a job.

