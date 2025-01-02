Sanford man charged in early morning shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanford man is behind bars after being accused of an early morning shooting.

Donald Anderson McCrimmon, 61 of the 3500 block of Renee Drive in Sanford was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 4 a.m. to the Tramway area for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the shooting took place on Carthage Street in the vicinity of Tyndall Drive.

Donald Anderson McCrimmon Lee County Sheriff's Office

The victim was life-flighted to UNC Hospital and was expected to recover.

McCrimmon was placed in the Lee County Jail without bond.

The shooting was not random, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.