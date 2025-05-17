Johnston County first responders cleared in man's in-custody death

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation released details Friday after a man died Sept. 19 while in the custody of the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

On that day, Santiago Antonio Mateo was observed acting erratically in the front lawn of a home on Highway 39 in Middlesex.

Authorities said he drove his Jeep into a truck and a tree on the property and was running around shouting for help, even claiming that the cartel had taken his wife and they were going to kill him.

He eventually ran into the road and, while lying down and spinning in circles, tried to grab cars as they drove past.

First responders were called in to try to restrain him. He was eventually put in handcuffs but then went into cardiac arrest.

EMS performed life-saving measures, but he died 30 minutes later.

A preliminary report from the North Carolina Medical Examiner showed that Mateo suffered from a very enlarged heart and severe coronary artery disease. Toxicology reports are pending.

Because of that, Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said no charges will be filed against any member of the sheriff's office or emergency personnel.

