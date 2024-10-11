School bus with students aboard involved in crash in Clayton

The crash involving a school bus and a car happened near Dairy Road and Barber Mill Road.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus was involved in a crash in Clayton on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Dairy Road and Barber Mill Road.

There were several students on the bus when it collided with a car.

The school bus pulled into the parking lot of a memory-care facility after the incident. There appeared to be middle-school to high-school students on board. The bus did not appear to be significantly damaged and later drove away as police concluded that portion of the investigation.

An ambulance was at the scene.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is at the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates.