Students walkout in protest of plans to close Granville Central High: 'We want to be heard'

More than one hundred students at Granville Central High School walked out of class in opposition to the district's plans to close three schools.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, more than one hundred students at Granville Central High School walked out of class in opposition to the district's plans to close three schools.

The protest comes after the Granville County School Board voted last week to close Granville Central High School next year and reassign its students.

The board also voted to close two middle schools -- Butner Stem Middle and GC Hawley Middle -- and put students at those schools in a new school where the current Granville Central High School is.

"We want to be heard. We want you to see our side of the story. We matter too," said Brayden Julian, a sophomore at Granville Central who participated in the protest.

Brayden says he thinks the district's plan for shuffling students is backward.

"We have one of the best campuses in the district. I don't see why we're going to go to South and Webb when they're already overcrowded and have more problems as well," he said.

Junior Noelia Olinger also participated in the walkout. Olinger says she's committed to going online should that plan go into effect -- and she says she's not alone.

"That's the biggest thing I've heard is students going to leave the county. They don't want to stay in a county where they're going to close our school our last year," she said.

ABC11 obtained an email sent to parents during the demonstrations which threatened disciplinary action, including suspensions, for students who did not return to class.

In response to the protests, GCPS Superintendent Stan Winborne said:

"I a very respectful of our students' opinions and perspective on this very emotional and deeply personal issue. Our Board of Education's recent decision to take steps toward school consolidation is a painful one for many students and staff. I want to thank our students for being respectful and peaceful in expressing their opinions. However, we must continue to focus on having safe, productive school days moving forward. I will continue to do all I can to support them as we undertake the difficult transition ahead."

The district says it hopes to notify families of their new school locations by early December, and there will be an open enrollment period for students to attempt to transfer to their desired school.