Granville County Public Schools to close some campuses, move students

The Granville County board said it was a sensitive and difficult decision to make.

Granville County Public Schools to close some campuses, move students The Granville County board said it was a sensitive and difficult decision to make.

Granville County Public Schools to close some campuses, move students The Granville County board said it was a sensitive and difficult decision to make.

Granville County Public Schools to close some campuses, move students The Granville County board said it was a sensitive and difficult decision to make.

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amid years of declining enrollment and negative effects on its operating budget, the Granville County Public Schools board voted Monday evening to close three schools within the district and move students elsewhere.

Changes are coming to Butner-Stem Middle School and GC Hawley Middle School. In the 2025-2026 school year, both schools will close.

"It's going to significantly increase our commute every day and we actually pay tuition to go here because we live in Wake County," said one parent who opted to send his son to Butner-Stem because it's closer to their home. "You understand budget cuts and everything like that that schools have to change in order to provide the best experience they can for the amount of money and that's what it really boils down to."

Students from both schools will combine into one school and hold classes on the Granville Central High School campus.

So what about Granville Central High students?

The board voted in favor of closing Granville Central High and splitting the population of students from that school between JF Webb High and South Granville High.

ALSO SEE | Granville County police chase ends in state trooper opening fire

"It's just frustrating that they have to," the parent said, who did not provide his name.

The board said it was a sensitive and difficult decision to make.

"Somewhere down the road, what's happening to schools will happen to systems," said board member Leonard Peace.

"But the truth of the matter is, everything we provide costs money," said another board member.

Before Monday's board meeting, the school board held a public comment session on Oct. 21 to hear from affected students and parents.

On Monday, Peace again defended his position and voted in favor of the reassignment.

"By looking at where we are now compared to where we were 30 years ago, we're not going to last another 30 years," he said.