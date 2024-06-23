Scorching temperatures don't deter people from venturing outside for walk, tailgate at PNC Arena

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite the scorching weather, people could be seen out and about in the Triangle.

Some were even tailgating hours before the Tim McGraw show at PNC Arena.

"The heat will not deter us," said Annette Jackson, who drove from Fayetteville with her sister Sherry Lee. "I like it hot so it's okay."

Another family from Wake Forest brought a tent with them to put in the parking lot.

Southern Boundaries Park in Durham was quiet which likely had a lot to do with the heat and the fact that the tennis courts are closed.

Matt Hughes moved to Durham a month ago from Charlotte and was out for a walk on Saturday.

"We had big plans to do a bike ride today but it's quite hot so we tabled those plans and went to the NC Botanic Gardens in Chapel Hill and had lunch in the shade," said Matt.