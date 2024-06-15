Out! Raleigh Pride to takeover downtown, celebrate LGBTQ+ community and allies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Editor's Note: Attached Video is from the 2023 Out! Raleigh Pride celebration

The LGBT Center of Raleigh hosts Out! Raleigh Pride on June 22 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Out! Raleigh Pride is one of the biggest festivals in North Carolina that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, allies and advocates. It draws tens of thousands of people to the Downtown area each year.

The free event offers live entertainment, local vendors and artists, great food, a KidsZone, and a beer garden.

New this year

Attendees can expect an extended festival footprint and the ability to purchase VIP access to elevate their Out! Raleigh Pride experience.

For more information, visit OutRaleighPride.com

