Out! Raleigh Pride to takeover downtown, celebrate LGBTQ+ community and allies

The LGBT Center of Raleigh hosts Out! Raleigh Pride on June 22 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Out! Raleigh Pride is one of the biggest festivals in North Carolina that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, allies and advocates. It draws tens of thousands of people to the Downtown area each year.
The free event offers live entertainment, local vendors and artists, great food, a KidsZone, and a beer garden.
Attendees can expect an extended festival footprint and the ability to purchase VIP access to elevate their Out! Raleigh Pride experience.
For more information, visit OutRaleighPride.com
ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.
