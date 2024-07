Section of Ligon Mill Road closed in Wake Forest due to fallen tree, power line

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A portion of Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest is closed Monday morning.

The road is closed between Forest Road and Wake Drive because of a fallen tree and a power line blocking the roadway.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

City officials encourage people to seek alternate routes.

No further information was released.