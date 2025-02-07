Separate crashes in Raleigh and Durham leave 2 motorcyclists dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Triangle motorcyclists died Thursday night in unrelated crashes.

The first one happened at 9:23 p.m. at Falls of Neuse Road and Fairfax Drive in Raleigh.

Police said a 2012 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle was going southbound on Falls of Neuse Road. A man driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound and was turning left onto Fairfax Drive when the motorcycle collided with the back right corner of the car.

The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Ethan Murillo-Ceron, was taken to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

RPD said neither driver appeared impaired. The case remains under investigation but no charges have been filed.

Just about half an hour later, in Durham, a similar deadly crash happened at Miami Boulevard and NC Highway 54.

Durham Police said a 68-year-old Durham woman driving a 2014 Toyota Camry was turning left onto South Miami Boulevard from a parking lot when her vehicle collided with a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle going south on South Miami Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was killed. Police identified him as 29-year-old Travis Barber, of Durham.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450.