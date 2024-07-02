Sharpsburg Mayor Robert Williams again charged with DWI

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mayor of Sharpsburg has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated -- and this isn't the first time it's happened.

Rocky Mount Police said they received an anonymous call around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a reckless driver on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

When they found the vehicle and pulled the driver over, he was identified as Sharpsburg Mayor Robert Williams.

Williams was charged with DWI, driving with his license revoked, having an open container, and a concealed handgun permit violation.

He was also arrested for DWI in 2018 just hours after being elected mayor.

Sharpsburg is situated in parts of Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties.