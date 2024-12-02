Middle school mourns 8th grader hit, killed while crossing the street on Thanksgiving weekend

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a small makeshift memorial at a Cary intersection honoring an 8th grader killed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Police said a the young student was using the High House Road crosswalk when she was hit by a garbage truck and later died from her injuries.

The principal of Davis Drive Middle School notified families that Shiya Huia, who went by Chloe, passed away.

"Our hearts are with Chloe's family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. Though her time with us was not long, Chloe made a profound and lasting impact on our school," the principal wrote in an email.

Counselors were on hand at the school Monday to help those grieving.

More than $20,000 was raised in an online fundraiser to help to the 13-year-old's parents and sister.

"I will be contributing as well, and I'll share it and see what we can do to help," said Davis Drive parent Carl Napier. "I heard she was a really good girl. She was on the honor roll. She was a student of the month. She was excellent, excellent girl. It's so sad."

Cary Police Department said 57-year-old Adrian Holt was driving the garbage truck that hit Chloe. Investigators said he failed reduce speed or yield to the pedestrian crosswalk.

The company he worked for issued a statement, offering their condolences and vowing to conduct an internal investigation.

Holt is facing misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charge.