Shooting at Selma Quinceañera leaves 1 injured, witnesses say

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Selma Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at a Quinceañera.

It happened at Richard B. Harrison Gym on West Noble Street. Officers were called to the area just after midnight on Sunday.

Those at the party said someone was shot.

