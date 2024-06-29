Raleigh group holds cancer prayer vigil despite high heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a dozen clergy, caregivers, cancer survivors, and allies sweated as they stood in a circle on Saturday.

They spent an hour outside the Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where they felt ferocious heat from the mid-morning sun during a cancer prayer vigil organized by SISI, Sisters Inspiring Sisters Incorporated.

"Our communities are hurting," said cofounder Terry Spicer when asked why they willingly endured sixty minutes of heat-fueled discomfort. "We get calls every single day, all day. And there was one day that I received a call from someone who had just been given a terrible diagnosis. And I felt overwhelmed myself. So I reached out to these incredible clergy members, to join us. For pastors, you know, they have to get ready for Sunday service. And I heard Steve this morning saying there's a 106 heat index for today So we want to get in and get right out. And we are on Facebook Live. I said to everybody who couldn't be here for wherever you are in the world, pray with us because God cares. And He will answer."

Her husband, Stanley Spicer Sr., is a co-founder of SISI and a cancer survivor. He joined the circle of the faithful as they prayed and raised their hands toward the sky while testifying about how cancer affected them and the people they loved.

"It's a blessing," he said. "It's a blessing that people care. You know, and when you go through something, you need people around you that care."

The group dispersed after their hour of prayer and song, smiling despite the sweltering conditions they endured.

"I was overwhelmed," Terry said. "Because this work, makes you weary sometimes. But to know that these incredible community leaders came together...and honoring the call on their life, the charge to community, the charge to all that God has put on their hands and to join us collectively today, my heart is overwhelmed. I actually lost my breath for a moment. In gratitude to God for the magnitude of what he has allowed here."

She said SISI has more cancer awareness activities planned, and not just for Raleigh.

"We've got some incredible cancer initiatives that we're getting ready to launch around the city. We're going to be painting Wake County Pink. Yeah, we're going to paint 100 counties in North Carolina, but we're going to begin September 1 with painting Wake County Pink. So businesses, churches, folk around our community, are going to be joining in with the Sisters Initiative of Lift Your Prison," Terry said.

"Check your 'girls,' because women have got to get these mammograms. Men have got to get these prostate exams. Every genre of cancer and disease. Look, I've got to be more proactive, and if it jars their interest and they get the information, then they'll understand. Be more proactive with your own health. We need your support to keep the work going. And we honor every survivor, patient, caregiver, health care provider, and all families because it's an arduous journey. And we lift our hearts to God for all of you."