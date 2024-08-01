Accused sledgehammer attacker arrested 4 days after hospitalizing Lowe's employee in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is behind bars days after a sledgehammer attack at a Durham Lowe's Home Improvement.

Durham Police Department arrested Aaron Deshown Williams, 25, on aggravated assault and robbery charges.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on July 27 at the Lowe's near the corner of Fayetteville Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Investigators said an employee was helping Williams find some items in the store, when Williams grabbed a sledgehammer from his shopping cart and hit the employee in the head with it.

When the employee crumpled to the ground, police said Williams grabbed a drill set box and ran out of the store.

First responders arrived and rushed the store employee to the hospital with serious injuries.

Four days later, Durham investigators arrested Williams. He was booked in the Durham County Jail without bond.

