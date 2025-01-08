NCDOT begins brining process ahead of possible snow this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation has 1,900 trucks spread out across the state as a winter weather system moves closer.

There will be close to 350 trucks out in the Triangle with the first batch of trucks already going over sections of 540.

This brine process will really kick into gear Thursday and Friday.

Their goal is to prep the roads as much as possible but it depends on what type of precipitation we get that will determine how big of a challenge this weather event becomes.

It's been over 1,000 days since Wake County had any measurable snowfall.

And since that time the area has seen some pretty big changes that are also impacting the response.

"Since it's changed, particularly in the Raleigh area, Raleigh-Durham area, we've added about 80 lane miles with the completion of the toll road, 540 as well as the expansion lanes on I-40 heading into Johnston County. To compensate for that, we've brought on an additional 15 trucks that will be helping us throughout our operations. But it's more so when you have a smaller window of opportunity to put out brine," said Doug McNeil with NCDOT.

You will see the trucks on the roads during rush hour Thursday morning. Be sure to give them space so they can keep the roads safe for you and your family.

