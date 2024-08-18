SOLA Coffee, Team DREA Foundation celebrate 10 years of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The celebration was held by SOLA Coffee and the Team DREA Foundation to mark the 10-year anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of people took part in the Sola Soak on Saturday in North Raleigh.

In August 2014, the challenge became a worldwide social media phenomenon, with friends and celebrities challenging each other to dump ice water on their heads or donate to an ALS charity.

"The entire goal of what we are doing here today is to raise awareness to get people posting these videos, tagging folks they know, businesses, they know, sports teams, they know... And just get people talking about ALS," said Colin Leonard with Sola Coffee.

Carolina Hurricanes players Jordan Stall, Jaccob Slavin, and Jaylen Chatfield took part in the celebration.

The event also included a raffle of items from local area businesses, with proceeds benefiting ALS research.

SOLA cafe will host their annual ALS awareness 5k race on September 14.

