Southwest flight lands safely after close call at Chicago Midway Airport, airline says

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

CHICAGO -- A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Chicago Midway Airport after close call, according to the airline.

Flight 2504 was landing at Chicago's Midway airport on Tuesday morning, however it had to perform a "precautionary" go-around to avoid a conflict with a business jet, the FAA said.

The FAA said the jet did not follow instructions to hold on crossing the runway as the Southwest flight was landing.

"Air Traffic controllers can be heard telling the business jet to hold short and not cross the runway, but the business jet did not follow instructions," a spokesperson for the FAA said.

The FAA said the two planes were roughly .49 miles at their closest points.

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

The flight later landed without incident.

Southwest 2504 was arriving from Omaha.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," a spokesperson said.

No other information was available. No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO | 'This is normal?': 2 close-calls at Chicago's O'Hare airport in 1 day