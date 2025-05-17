Stars hit the red carpet for Race to Erase MS Gala to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis

Since its founding 30 years ago, the Race to Erase MS Gala has raised more than $58 million.

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES -- An important event in Century City on Friday night brought out a lot of stars to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

At the 32nd-annual Race to Erase MS Gala, a star-studded carpet of talent, activism, and hope came together to beat a common enemy.

"When this organization started, there was only like two medications, and now there's over 24," said TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne. Osbourne's brother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

Actress and producer Kat Kramer said she learned she has MS just eight weeks ago.

"I had major symptoms and was completely numb on my left side and tingling," Kramer said. "I'd been falling and having balance issues."

MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system.

"When I was diagnosed, there was nothing," said Nancy David, the founder of the Race to Erase MS Gala.

Davis founded the non-profit in 1993. Through her foundation, researchers have helped develop 24 FDA-approved therapies.

"Today, when somebody is diagnosed, there are so many medications, there are so many drugs that can really help stop the progression of MS," David said.

"I love anybody who is passionate and is using their voice to spread awareness," said Dancing With The Stars pro Jenna Johnson.

Also adding their voices by performing onstage were singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and A Great Big World's Chad King, who himself is struggling to overcome MS symptoms.

"All I can do is try, and I think this is the room to do that in," King said.

Are we in the homestretch in the race to erase MS? Organizers say with Friday's marquee event, we're one step closer.