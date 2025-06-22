Storms moves through central North Carolina, causes flooding, outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms moved through central North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, causing some areas of flooding and power outages.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for several counties, including Durham, Orange, and Wake. But all warnings have since expired.

As storms rolled through, quite a few people lost power. Duke Energy said more than 4,300 customers were without power late Saturday afternoon. Almost all power was restored by 10 p.m.

Edgecombe County was reporting more than 1,500 without power Saturday afternoon but power has been restored.

Meanwhile, it was another hot day with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

Sunday's forecast is similar, with just a stray storm possible on Monday, but it will still be hot in the mid-90s.

This past week, a life-threatening heat wave enveloped the East Coast, hitting cities with the worst of the high temperatures Tuesday before relief later in the week. This is the first major heat wave of the season with extreme heat warning and heat advisories for over 150 million Americans from Texas to Maine.

This heat can be deadly for those without effective cooling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, seek air conditioning or a cooling center if possible, keep pets cool, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Conserving Power

Duke Energy told Eyewitness News that early this week the Carolinas set a new Summer usage record at 35,269 megawatts. This is about 830 more than last year's record on July 9.

This demand continues to increase, which can take a toll on the overall power reserves. Duke Energy officials are asking you to limit energy between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can track their usage on their bill and sign up for alerts.

Here are some other tips to help bring down your power bill:

Use cooler water for washing clothes

Run heat-producing appliances during cooler morning hours

Close curtains and blinds

Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction

