Stressed about political disagreements with family at Thanksgiving dinner? Here's how to cope

Apprehension about possible political disagreements among family at Thanksgiving dinner can lead to stress. Experts offer tips on how to cope.

Extended family coming over for Thanksgiving sometimes sets the grounds for potential conflict. And now, after a turbulent political season, the conversation around the dinner table could get pretty heated.

Randa Sweiss of Los Angeles explains her perspective.

"There's just so much division amongst us in this county, and I think once we realize that that's not going to benefit any of us," Sweiss said. "There's definitely some disappointment on my part for some family members."

So how best for everyone to navigate those potential family face-offs from someone who might have an opinion that's different than yours?

M. Clark Canine, a licensed mental health counselor, said keep perspective of what really matters.

"Thanksgiving is a time for a gathering of family and of people that you care about," Canine said. "It's not a time to hash out political differences."

If you're worried about a tension-filled gathering, mental health experts say it's OK to set some ground rules and set expectations.

"If you're the host, tell everybody that's coming that the focus of the day is going to be on fun and family and lightness, not on settling topics," Canine said.

And if the election comes up in conversation, refrain from a game of one-upmanship.

"One side says, we feel this about something," Canine said. "They don't agree with us, we have to call them wrong. They called us wrong. We have to call them stupid. They called us stupid. We have to call them fascists. They called us fascists."

It's OK to step away if things get heated, but remember, the goal is not to change anyone's mind. Is it OK to disagree? Absolutely, but psychologists say it's important that we do it in a respectful manner.

"At the end of the day we're all going to have something in common, even if it might might not be our political opinions," said Dr. Ashley Zucker, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino.

Don't take anything personally. Acknowledging how the other person's feels can go a long way. Mental health experts say keep a sense of humor and watch alcohol intake.

Remember this is the season of thankfulness and we're better together than we are apart.

Sweiss sees it this way: "We're all human. We all bleed the same blood, and we look the same on the inside. And we really need to cut this divisiveness out."