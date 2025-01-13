Student found with loaded gun at Enloe High School in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System is investigating after a student was found with a gun on a campus.

A WCPSS spokesman said that a student at Enloe High School was found with a loaded handgun on Monday morning The weapon was discovered in a meeting between a student and administration that included a voluntary search.

Raleigh Police assisted the school resource officer in the investigation and confiscated the gun.

All students and staffers are safe.

"Having a weapon on a school campus is a very serious offense," the spokesman said in a letter sent to parents. "While we are not allowed to discuss disciplinary action for an individual student, we can note that state law requires a 365-day suspension of any student in possession of a firearm."

WCPSS students and parents with safety concerns can contact the anonymous tip line, (919) 856-1911 or use the Say Something app.

This story will be updated.

