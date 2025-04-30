Legal status restored to NC international college students but fear lingers: 'Damage is done'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Philip Vasto shared how his roommate at NC State experienced the government's federal crackdown on student visas as he said his roommate was one of two NC State students who had their visas terminated in March.

"My roommate comes out of his room and he gives me just a very grave look on his face," Vasto said. "They just informed him ... he no longer has legal status here in the States."

In April, NC State said in a statement they did not initiate these terminations, nor were they directly notified of these changes and ultimately, the two graduate students have decided to leave the country.

This comes as nationwide, hundreds of international students, including in the Triangle, have been impacted by this part of President Donald Trump's immigration policy. This action has since been reversed, as federal officials said they're working on a new system for reviewing and terminating visas for international students, according to ABC News.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, six international students were considered out of status after their visas were terminated, which could have meant future deportation, but now, the university said all six have been restored.

Still, Vasto said, concerns remain, as a lack of transparency from the administration about why some of these visas were revoked led to uncertainty.

"It's great that they have reversed this order, but I feel like the damage has already been done," Vasto said. "Students, like my roommate, have this thought process of like, OK, what if maybe in six months they decide to change their mind again?"

For Trey DeBrine, who is an immigration attorney in Carrboro, he's worked with several UNC-Chapel Hill students and staff. He said although the Trump administration has restored the status of international students after abrupt terminations, it's important to remain vigilant, as it's unclear how many records will be restored.

"We have international people, and that makes for such a great, diverse learning environment that we don't want to have that jeopardized," DeBrine said. "The other thing is, we don't want to see a chilling effect based off the administration right now. I think what the community wants to see is our top students, our top employees, our top researchers. We want to see them on solid legal ground of the United States."

UNC System President Peter Hans also released the following statement in response to the reversal:

"Higher education is an enormous source of strength for America and for North Carolina, and that's why our public universities have earned longstanding, bipartisan support. Our ability to welcome and educate students of all backgrounds and beliefs, to attract talent from across the world and to drive knowledge and prosperity through productive research are all crucial to American competitiveness."